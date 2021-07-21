NBC Connecticut updates set with focus on display tech

NBC Connecticut, WVIT, has updated its West Hartford studio.

The updates come ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which are broadcast on NBC, and with the launch of a new group-wide graphics package, “Look S.”

Working with John Casey, the new set occupies a similar footprint to the old, adding additional flexibility through display technology. The overall update follows the current NBC Owned Television Stations design mandate that mixes large amounts of dLED with glass and warm woods.

An updated anchor desk fronts a large LED display while bright blue backlit panels flank the anchor area with hints of the peacock logo.

Next to this area is a 12 monitor array that creates a curved standup position for topical stories.

Weather now comes from what appears to be the weather offices of NBC Connecticut that have been dressed with a new band of display technology and backlit panels.

Two large LED video walls form a corner of the set and allow for walk and talks and are wrapped wood and backlit columns.

Sacks Exhibits fabricated the updated set.