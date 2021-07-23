Warner Chappell Production Music unveils rebrand, company updates

Warner Chappell Production Music has launched a revamped website along with reinvestment in its internal operation.

Topping the organizational changes include a new Nashville location and, for the first time ever, a Los Angeles recording studio.

On the web, WCPM has redeveloped its website from the ground up, including 135,000+ unique tracks with an advanced search and multiple download formats.

“We’re thrilled for the bright future ahead for WCPM and the opportunity to better serve our clients through unmatched service and a much-improved music search experience,” said Alec Sharpe of WCPM.

The site incorporates the new branding along with the sleek gold and black palette.

The updated logo, the company notes, pays homage to the signature gold ‘crown’ monogram of parent Warner Chappell Music, while the font’s distinctive script handwriting represents WCPM’s ingenuity and diversity of thought.

“It’s an exciting time to be with WCPM as we expand our custom music services, grow our production music catalog, and kick off the first projects in our new recording facilities,” said Pat Weaver of WCPM. “We’re looking forward to this next chapter.”

Warner Chappell Production Music also recently added French label Infini to its lineup along with artist-driven label Valo and is about to launch scoring label Scoremongers.

Minimal Music, meanwhile, has recently been rebranded as True Life Music.