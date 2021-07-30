OBS goes green with 2020 Summer Olympics graphics

The Olympic Broadcasting Services, or OBS, which provides video feeds of events to broadcasters around the world, has updated the insert graphics it uses to showcase standings, ranks, times and other data and information.

The latest iteration of the graphics, introduced during the delayed 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in July and August 2021, introduces a flatter motif with a green color palette.

OBS also produced an animated open that is shown at the start of select feeds which broadcasters can choose to air or replace.

Some networks, including NBC in the U.S., typically don’t air this feed, though it does appear frequently on the U.S. version of the Olympic Channel, a joint venture between the IOC and NBCUniversal.

As with previous years, the open features a blend of cultural and historical references to the host country along with animated depictions of athletes.

For Tokyo, a driving theme is that of a vibrant, active city — with many of the athletes depicted using the tops of skyscrapers as “arenas.”

There’s a nod to smartphones in the form of a passenger watching a streaming event on his or her phone, while athletes are also shown scaling the sides of buildings that then morph into swimming pools on top.

Advertisement

Both rural Japan and metropolitan Tokyo are also showcased, including a traditional torii gate, and the open ends with a wide view of the Olympic stadium with Mount Fuji in the background.

There are various versions of the open, including shorter ones, as well as ones that include the OBS logo in the sky above Fuji. In other instances, it is fed blank so that rights-holding broadcasters, or RHBs, can insert their own logos in the space.

Other clips use a similar look to the open to provide slow-motion 3D depictions of athletes performing, often with micro text and labels mixed in to illustrate angles and other data.

There are also segment stingers included in select Olympic Channel feeds that use the same look and feel, airing during the news recap show.

Due to licensing restrictions on clips taken from Olympic broadcasts, even if no events are actually depicted, full-motion video cannot be posted to YouTube, so it and other elements from the look have been embedded from third parties who uploaded clips before the games began or as animated GIFs in this article.

Neither the OBS nor IOC responded to repeated requests for comment on why clips such as the open are being blocked or to requests for an exemption so that NewscastStudio could document and showcase the work of the designers. Likewise, no there was no reply to a request for the project credits so the individuals involved could be credited.

The graphics used during actual events include redesigned lower third style insert graphics along with a variety of other layouts that can accommodate everything from player stats to leader and ranking boards, scores and timers.

These graphics have made the transition to a flat design dominated by greens and semitransparent white.

The new design also transitions to the typeface Frutiger and continues the OBS practice of using small caps, but stops showing text in italics.

Motion Graphics OBS PyeongChang Olympics View more images of this project...

That transition is aligned with the more rectangular look to the graphics after several years of using curved or angled boxes in the graphics package, including in Rio and PyeongChang.

If one digs farther back in Olympics history, OBS used extremely boxy graphics, complete with thick black outlines, for many years.

For Tokyo, the boxy pattern from the city’s Olympic logo (which is typically distinct from the ones developed by broadcasters) is used as a background element in many of the insert graphics as well as fullscreens.

OBS has, like other broadcasters, developed a variety of animation around the pictograms that represent each event, a practice that was started when Tokyo last hosted the games in 1964 as a way to illustrate competitions without words.

The pictograms even got their own segment in the opening ceremony, with human actors recreating the designs.

In addition to dark green backgrounds, there are also lighter stingers for the various events that introduce some additional colors, such as blue and gold, and animated out using a multifaceted image that forms the outline of an Olympic ring with the slope of Fuji, a ring of cherry blossoms and animated ring elements.

View full version on Giphy

The OBS insert graphics appear on most networks with broadcast rights to the Olympics around the world. Because it would be duplicative and expensive to send the separate cameras and production teams to run the dynamic graphics needed for sporting events, the OBS created this “pool” arrangement.

Some networks, including NBC, are contracted by OBS to provide crews on the ground at venues, but the resulting feeds are shared with all RHBs.

Depending on the sport in question, the graphics can include timers that are integrated directly with the official timekeeping equipment installed on venues, such as the pressure-sensitive pads at the end of pool lanes.

Information such as rankings or “points needed to medal” can change on a dime, especially when the difference is often in milliseconds or fractions of points, so it is likely simpler, despite significant advances in real-time graphics, to simply rely on a single source for these types of graphics.

Networks typically take OBS coverage of actual events as provided, with some “covering” opens and mixing in their own camera views or additional graphics as well.

The redesign of the OBS graphics probably resulted in some of the more legible and clear ones seen in recent years, give the wider, less heavy typeface.

The choice of green as a color is a bit odd — given that it’s not exactly the most “neutral” color and, unlike, say, blue, less likely to match RHBs’ looks (blue has and continues to be a popular look for broadcast graphics).

Motion Graphics OBS Rio Olympics View more images of this project...

Green is also found in the extended stylized dramatic collage of clips shown before select events, such as this one for cycling.

View full version on Giphy

All of these elements are distinct from any looks that RHBs opt to create, such as the blue, violet, pink and teal look NBC uses in its opens, stingers and other graphics.

View full version on Giphy