Blackmagic Design unveils HyperDeck Studio recorders

Along with unveiling new studio cameras for live production, Blackmagic Design has launched a new line of recorders that can handle a variety of formats including H.264, Apple ProRes and DNx video files.

Starting at $495, the broadcast recorders can record to SD cards or SSD.

Key Features

New elegant design in 4 different models.

Built-in color LCD with deck status.

Dual media card slots allow non stop recording.

Records standard H.264/5, ProRes and DNx files.

Supports latest broadcast technology connections.

Choose 3G-SDI, 6G-SDI or 12G-SDI models.

USB looks like a webcam allowing support for all video software.

Advanced HDR support into recorded files.

Professional multi-channel digital audio.

Built-in timecode and sync generators for ISO recording.

Localized for 11 popular languages.

Supports all popular editing and VFX software.

Compact models only 1/3rd of a rack unit wide.

There are 4 different models of HyperDeck Studio, perfect for all types of work. The 3G-SDI based HD Mini model records and plays H.264, ProRes or DNxHD files onto SD cards, UHS-II cards or external USB disks in SD and HD formats up to 1080p60.

The larger HD Plus model adds better transport controls, front panel headphone and speaker, 6G-SDI with fill and key out, SDI monitoring and records H.264 up to 1080p60 or ProRes and DNxHD up to 2160p30.

The full rack HD Pro model is the same as the HD Plus model but adds 2 SSD slots and a machined metal search dial with clutch. The incredibly powerful 4K Pro model records H.264, H.265, ProRes or DNx in SD, HD and Ultra HD in standards up to 2160p60.

HyperDeck Studio features traditional deck style transport controls, including a search dial for jog, shuttle and scroll. The LCD includes monitoring for video, plus audio level meters, selectable between technically accurate VU or PPM ballistics. The combination of familiar VTR style controls with the built in LCD screen makes HyperDeck Studio incredibly fast to use and very easy to learn.

All HyperDeck Studio models support recording to common SD cards and UHS-II cards so customers don’t need expensive custom media. However the Pro models also add two SSD slots so customers can use two different types of media. Plus, customers can even record to external USB disks. With H.265, customers can record up to 58 hours in 2160p60 Ultra HD or up to 157 hours of H.264 recording in 1080p59.94 on a 1 TB card. That’s over 6 days of recording in HD using a single 1 TB card.

All HyperDeck Studio models feature dual media slots for non stop recording. When the recording card becomes full, recording automatically continues onto the next card. That’s perfect when recording long live events because customers can “hot swap” a full card for an empty card while recording continues in the other slot.

Advertisement

HyperDeck supports the most popular codecs in use today. All models include DNx and ProRes file formats. However all models also include H.264 in quality levels up to full 10 bit 4:2:2 when recording in NTSC, PAL, 720p, 1080p and true 1080i interlaced formats. While the 4K model adds H.265 when recording in Ultra HD. That means customers get tight 60:1 to 285:1 compression ratios for very small files at full broadcast quality. Plus customers can choose uncompressed PCM audio, or even AAC audio when uploading files to YouTube. All models support both ExFAT and HFS+ disk formats and long duration single file recordings. The Plus and Pro models even support ProRes 4444 allowing fill and key playback.

Depending on the model HyperDeck Studio features a wide range of video and audio connections such as 3G-SDI, 6G-SDI or 12G-SDI. All models include HDMI for connecting to televisions and projectors. There’s even a dedicated SDI monitoring output on the Pro and Plus models with on screen status. The Pro and Plus models include two SDI outputs so customers can play ProRes 4444 files, allowing simultaneous fill and key output for keying in live production switchers. The 4K model has 10G Ethernet for extremely fast network file copying.

With multi-rate SDI, customers get support for the most popular video standards. SD formats include NTSC and PAL. 720p HD standards include 720p50 and 720p59.94p. 1080i HD interlaced formats include 1080i50 and 1080i59.94. 1080p HD formats include 1080p23.98, 24, 25, 29.97, 30, 50, 59.94 and 60p. HyperDeck can even support 1080 PsF formats. On the 4K model, Ultra HD formats up to 2160p60 are supported. Plus the 4K model supports 2K and 4K DCI rates up to 30p.

For compatibility with a wide range of computer software, HyperDeck Studio features webcam support using the USB connection. The computer is tricked into thinking the HyperDeck is a common webcam, but it’s really a broadcast quality video source. HyperDeck Studio’s USB webcam feature works with any video software including Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Skype, or get live streaming with Open Broadcaster, XSplit Broadcaster and more.