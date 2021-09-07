Sony withdraws from NAB Show 2021

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

Sony has opted to withdraw from the 2021 NAB Show in October due to continuing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Sony, which traditionally has one of the largest booths at the broadcast trade show, noted it will still hold a virtual event during the NAB event in an online only format.

Theresa Alesso, Pro Division President, Sony Electronics, notes in a statement:

“Sony Electronics has been closely monitoring the evolving situation of the COVID-19 Delta variant. With October on the horizon, we’ve considered the unprecedented circumstances and made the difficult decision that we will not be participating in person at next month’s NAB Show or InfoComm. While these events are an important forum to reach our customers and introduce new products, this is a choice we made to ensure we’re putting our employees’ and our partners’ health and well-being first. As the world continues to grapple with the pandemic and businesses adopt digital alternatives and online opportunities to prevent the spread of the virus, Sony Electronics will continue to communicate and engage with our customers and partners in interactive, accessible ways that allow us to safely deliver exciting product news and updates to a wide online audience. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and look forward to participating at industry events in-person at some point in the future.”

NAB previously announced that a COVID-19 vaccination is required for attendees and exhibitors.