NAB Show further clarifies health and safety protocols ahead of 2021 event

Following the recent announcement that proof of vaccination status would be required for attendees of the annual trade show, the National Association of Broadcasters has now updated and clarified its health and safety protocols for the October event.

The NAB Show has clarified that attendees must be fully vaccinated, which means at least two weeks have passed since the final dose of their COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC defines this as:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.

Proof of vaccination will be handled through the Clear app, which is well known for its airport security checkpoint solution. The free CLEAR Health Pass Validation app will confirm and verify the vaccination status and will be used for entry into the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees should use the code “NAB Show” to link the app with the show.

Participants can also visit the NAB Show Vaccine Concierge Service at the Las Vegas Convention Center with their vaccination records and photo ID if they prefer to not use the Clear system.

Only after this point can attendees receive the NAB Show access badge, which may result in extra time needed to enter the show floor.

NAB notes the decision on mask requirements will be made closer to the date of the 2021 NAB Show, following guidance from the CDC, the Governor of Nevada, the Southern Nevada Health District and the Clark County Commission.

COVID-19 vaccines have undergone extensive testing and monitoring to ensure their safety. Scientific research has shown COVID-19 vaccines to be very safe and highly effective in decreasing the likelihood of contracting the illness and, if one does become sick, symptoms are less severe and less likely to lead to hospitalization or death. For more information about COVID-19 and coronavirus, visit the CDC website. You can locate a free vaccination site or clinic near you at Vaccines.gov. As with any medical decision, you should always discuss your options with your doctor.