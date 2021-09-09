CBS bug gets smaller, switches sides across network programming

Along with launching a new morning show, CBS also made a significant change to its bug the week of Sept. 7, 2021.

“CBS Mornings” replaced “CBS This Morning” on Sept. 7 and included a redesigned graphics package that shrank the CBS eye bug and moved it to the lower left of the screen.

Previously CBS put a larger version of the bug on the lower right during most programming, though it’s moved around over the years, especially during sports.

The location of the bug is tied into the graphics package, appearing in the exact position as the show’s logotype when it’s displayed full size.

It turns out that change is networkwide.

The new, smaller bug began appearing during dayside and primetime network programming Sept. 7 as well.

In addition to network level feed, local stations also have the opportunity to redesign their localized versions of the bug, typically shown for the first few moments after returning from a break.

In Chicago, this included adding a box around the eye along with the “2” numeral and the text “WBBM-TV Chicago” below. This allows the full version to double as the hourly ID as required by FCC regulations.

Other newscasts, including “CBS Evening News,” “CBS Overnight News” and “CBS Morning News” also switched the new bug.