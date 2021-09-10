Panasonic withdraws from 2021 NAB Show

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox.

Panasonic has opted to withdraw from the 2021 NAB Show.

In a statement, Carter Hoskins of Panasonic writes:

It’s hard to believe that it’s already September, which means NAB 2021 is right around the corner. As you prepare for the event, I want to provide an update on Panasonic’s plans for the show.

After careful consideration of several key factors impacting the show, including the current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the decision not to attend the event in Las Vegas.

In place of participating in-person, we’re planning to meet and connect with our valued customers via our digital platforms where we look forward to sharing our exciting announcements. We are confident a digital experience will be effective, similar to events we’ve hosted over the last 18 months. We will be in touch with updates on event specifics over the next few weeks, but please reach out directly with any immediate questions.

We continue to appreciate your business and look forward to connecting outside of the show!