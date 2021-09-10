Ross Video withdraws from 2021 NAB Show participation

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

Ross Video is joining a growing list of companies abandoning plans to exhibit at the 2021 NAB Show, now less than 4 weeks away.

In a statement, the company notes the changing conditions in Nevada along with international travel restrictions as two reasons for the withdrawal brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ross Video is today announcing the company’s withdrawal from NAB Show 2021 in Las Vegas, scheduled to take place next month. As time has passed since the revised dates for 2021 were announced, it has become increasingly apparent that the challenges posed by the fluctuating public health situation in Nevada (and elsewhere around the world), travel restrictions into the USA, logistics and general uncertainty among exhibitors and potential attendees are, regrettably, too great to enable Ross to participate. Ross had a number of new product announcements planned for NAB Show and these will now be shared as part of our Ross Live series of online broadcasts. For more information and to sign up, please visit www.rossvideo.com/live.

Ross Video has routinely had a large presence at the trade show which is scheduled for October 9-13, 2021, in Las Vegas.

NAB previously announced that a COVID-19 vaccination is required for attendees and exhibitors.