ESPN prepares for NHL return with ‘All for Hockey’ campaign
ESPN has launched a new ad campaign promoting the return of NHL to the network.
Dubbed “All for Hockey,” the campaign embraces hockey and fandom showing multiple fan perspectives. For the campaign, ESPN worked with agency Fallon and director Michael Lawrence.
“Hockey has the most dedicated and intense fanbase in all of sport, which can make the barrier to fandom seem high. But hockey has the best parts of all sports – rivalry, triumph, heartbreak, combat, betrayal and redemption – and it’s these universal human truths that ‘All For Hockey’ seeks to convey in a way that respects the hockey faithful, while inviting in more casual fans,” said Charlie Wolff, creative director, Fallon.
The ads promote not only ESPN but also the linear and direct-to-consumer platforms the league will be available on from The Walt Disney Company including ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu.
“TWDC believes in the game of hockey, and as real fans, we are thrilled to bring this game to center stage,” said Laura Gentile, EVP, commercial marketing, Disney Networks & ESPN. “‘All for Hockey’ looks into the lives and passions of hockey fans, who can now enjoy the NHL in more ways than ever before, including more than 1,000 games on ESPN+”
The league returns to ESPN as part of a new seven-year broadcast rights deal along with new broadcast partner Turner Sports.
Campaign Credits
Client: ESPN
EVP, Marketing, ESPN & Networks: Laura Gentile
EVP & GM, ESPN+: Russell Wolff
VP, Marketing: Emeka Ofodile
Director, Marketing: Lucas Ferraro
Director, ESPN+ Marketing: Chris Blumberg
Coordinator, Marketing: Maddy Cooper
Creative Agency: Fallon
Co-Chief Creative Officer: Nikki Baker
Co-Chief Creative Officer: Leslie Shaffer
Creative Director: Charlie Wolff
Lead Writer: Sean Vij
Art Director: Chris Berry
Copywriter: Matt Hunziker
Head of Production: Erin Simle
Producer: Kolter Ridge
Director of Business Affairs: Brendan Lawrence
Account Director: Payton Gallogly
Group Strategy Director: Chad Koehnen
Production: Arts & Sciences
Director/DP: Michael Lawrence
Managing Director/Executive Producer: Mal Ward
Director of Production/Executive Producer: Christa Skotland
Head of Production: Milena Milicevic
Line Producer: Matt MacLennan
Service Company: Suneeva LTD
Executive Producer: Geoff Cornish
Head of Operations: Robert Perry
Editorial: Charm School
Technical Director: Jesse Thompson
Color Correction: Nice Shoes MPLS
Colorist: Oscar Oboza
Colorist Asst: Nicole Luttrell
VFX/Online Company: VOLT Studios
Executive Producer: Amanda Tibbets
VFX/Online Artist: Steve Medin
Post Production Assistant: Nick Langlois
Post Audio Studio: SisterBoss
Post Audio Proudcer: Kasi White
Sound Designer & Mixer: Jeff Marcovis
Music: In House Music + Sound
Director of Music: Christopher Wray
