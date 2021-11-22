Blackmagic Design announces URSA Broadcast G2 camera

Blackmagic Design has announced the next generation of its broadcast camera system, the URSA Broadcast G2.

The ENG camera features a 6K digital film sensor and is available today for $3,995 USD.

The 3 cameras in 1 design allows the URSA Broadcast 2 to work as a 4K production camera, a 4K studio camera or a 6K digital film camera, using lenses and batteries customers may already own.

The camera can record to common SD cards, UHS-II cards, CFast 2.0 cards or external USB disks, using common file formats such as H.265, Apple ProRes and Blackmagic RAW.

The new URSA Broadcast features upgraded low light performance with gain from -12dB (100 ISO) up to +36dB (25,600 ISO).

Key URSA Broadcast G2 features: