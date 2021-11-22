Industry Feed
Blackmagic Design announces URSA Broadcast G2 camera
Blackmagic Design has announced the next generation of its broadcast camera system, the URSA Broadcast G2.
The ENG camera features a 6K digital film sensor and is available today for $3,995 USD.
The 3 cameras in 1 design allows the URSA Broadcast 2 to work as a 4K production camera, a 4K studio camera or a 6K digital film camera, using lenses and batteries customers may already own.
The camera can record to common SD cards, UHS-II cards, CFast 2.0 cards or external USB disks, using common file formats such as H.265, Apple ProRes and Blackmagic RAW.
The new URSA Broadcast features upgraded low light performance with gain from -12dB (100 ISO) up to +36dB (25,600 ISO).
Key URSA Broadcast G2 features:
- Native 6K sensor with 13 stops of dynamic range.
- Up to +36dB ISO for incredible low light performance.
- USB-C port allows recording directly to external disks.
- Includes Blackmagic generation 5 color science.
- Features incredible quality Blackmagic RAW recording.
- Optional focus and zoom demands for lens control.
- Compatible with new Blackmagic URSA Mini Recorder.
- Includes full DaVinci Resolve Studio for post-production.
Categories
Broadcast Equipment, Cameras, Industry Feed
NewscastStudio does not edit the content of Industry Feed posts and they do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the site.