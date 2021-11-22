Ross launches new series of robotic camera heads, 4K UHD PTZ cameras

Ross Video has launched a new series of pan/tilt camera heads along with two new PTZ cameras.

Branded as the X-Series, the new X350 and X300 heads are designed for remote camera applications where the quality, flexibility and performance of a discrete head/camera/lens solution is required.

The heads feature a 15 lbs payload capacity and can hold most any ENG or box-style camera and lens combination.

The X350 head includes several features unique to its price point, including:

A 5” full-color touchscreen for setup, local control and integrated tally

Integrated virtual studio and augmented reality tracking

Anti-backlash gearing that ensures smooth, accurate movements

Cascaded camera connections for power, control and genlock that simplify installation

MotionDirector for smooth, synchronized movement and keyframed moves.

The X300 offers performance and reliability but without some of the more advanced features, at a price that is less than half of our existing models.

“Both models are compatible with our free DashBoard control software,” said Bruce Takasaki of Ross Video.

“When you consider feature set, affordability and the potential for integration into a custom control solution, the X-Series represents a tightly integrated solution that’s ideal for a wide range of production environments and applications.”

The new cameras, the PTZ-12G and the PTZ-NDI, continue the trend in live production towards integrated cameras for almost all types of content.

Featuring a 9.17 megapixel, 1/1.8 inch CMOS sensor, these new PTZ models capture full 4K UHD 60fps and progressive HD video, making them ideal for a wide range of production requirements. The Ethernet interface enables single-cable connectivity, providing remote control via IP VISCA protocol, video output using 4K UHD IP Streaming, and Power over Ethernet – all over a standard CAT5E cable and not forgetting the option to go the NDI workflow route.

The cameras have been enhanced with the addition of a more powerful lens, featuring an extended zoom range of 30x optical and 12x digital, and an upgraded mechanical design to provide smoother and faster movement to ensure you get the shot.

“We’re incredibly excited to introduce these new PTZ cameras and heads,” said Takasaki. “The cameras and heads both represent excellent value and addition of free DashBoard control means that customers who work in, for example, corporate, house of worship or legislative environments and need compact, affordable remote camera solutions now have even wider options from Ross.”