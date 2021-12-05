Creamsource releases Vortex4 LED light

Creamsource has launched the Vortex4 1’x1’ 325W high-powered LED for video production.

An extension of the proprietary Vortex lighting platform, the Vortex4 embodies the artist-first approach to UI/UX for maximum creative output for which Creamsource is known. The Vortex4 offers seamless integration with the Vortex8 for easily expanded lighting configurations to bring their artistic visions to life.

Features include:

Vortex4 features a narrow native beam angle of 20° and CCT range from 2200K to 15000K enabling the extreme versatility that Creamsource fixtures are known for. It can be used as a hard punch light to bounce or push through diffusion, or as a creamy soft light with the Creamsource diffuser or dome. This allows users to bring the fixture closer to the subject without the loss of space.

Vortex4 features world-class engineering, combining diverse production methods from precision-machined extrusions and high-strength die casting to leading-edge technopolymer components and aerospace-grade sealing technologies. The result is an IP65-rated water-resistant fixture that can take on weather, messy effects machines, and extreme dust while integrated internal power supplies simplify rigging and cabling.

For even more versatility, Vortex4 adopts ‘Vortex Connect’ a connectivity batch including LumenRadio TimoTwo built-in, Ethernet with sACN, Bluetooth, 5pin DMX, Wifi, USB type A and Creamsource Accessory port. This makes interaction possible between Vortex4 and various third-party instruments and protocols.