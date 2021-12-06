NewTek expands TriCaster lineup, updates Elite model

NewTek has added a new TriCaster to its lineup along with updates to its Elite model.

The new TriCaster 1 Pro is billed as a streamlined live video production system with support for 4K UHD switching, live streaming, recording, data-driven graphics, virtual sets, media publishing, and more.

The TriCaster 2 Elite has been updated with new features for selectable audio and video returns along with NDI Genlock. The Elite model remains the flagship TriCaster offering.

“Today’s producers have to keep up with an insatiable demand for video content while maximizing flexibility,” said Will Waters of NewTek.

“TriCaster offers the only complete set of production tools while focusing on efficiency and flexibility only available through combining IP networking and software-defined solutions. The TriCaster 1 Pro is a welcome addition for the storytellers that need robust remote calling but don’t require an extreme quantity of sources and destinations. The update to the TriCaster 2 Elite serves to cement its position as a transformative platform that truly takes video production to another level.”

NewTek TriCaster 1 Pro is available now at $21,995 MSRP.

Features include:

Dynamic and powerful nested macros capabilities within the TriCaster Pro 1 and TriCaster 2 Elite allow operators to deliver complex productions effortlessly. Operators can send Alpha Channel through one of the MIX outs, bringing post-production closer to live. Users can also use the keying on TriCaster to feed graphics or real-time 3D creation tools. TriCaster 1 Pro and TriCaster 2 Elite support encoding of three channels.

Both TriCaster models now offer the latest version of Live Call Connect, effortlessly integrating popular video communication applications like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, FaceTime, Zoom, Skype TX, Microsoft Teams, Discord, Slack, and Tencent as video inputs. In addition, producers can turn any mobile device into a live production camera by using the NDI TriCaster Camera App – now available, for free, for Android and iOS devices.

Using AI, TriCaster 1 Pro and TriCaster 2 Elite help to maintain all-important production quality by cancelling or reducing background noise from any source. The tool automatically detects voices and cleans the audio meaning remote callers in loud environments can be clearly and easily heard, just by the touch of a button, using the Neural Voice Isolation tool.