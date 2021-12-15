Registration open for 2022 NAB Show, scheduled for late April

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

Registration is now open for the annual NAB Show, scheduled for April 23-27, 2022, in Las Vegas.

The trade show, which was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is touting a “reinvention” for the new year and the new way of working.

The show notes it will focus on three core areas that align with its show floor under the descriptors “create, connect and capitalize.”

“From pivot to reinvention to present, innovation is driving the future of our industry at an accelerated pace… Here is where you’ll see stealth at work and possibility at play. And — it’s an entirely reimagined experience,” notes the show website.

Create – Content for producers, creators, makers, dreamers and streamers. This track will be home to the Creative Master Symposium.

Connect – Content for engineers, technologists, implementers, coders and geeks. This track will be home to the Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference and SMPTE’s Future of Cinema.

Capitalize – Content for advertisers, marketers, analysts, executives and bosses. This track will be home to the Business of Media, Radio Show and Sales and Management Television Exchange.

The NAB Show pivoted to a digital event in 2020 through its NAB Amplify platform. In 2021, however, the show did not move swiftly to reschedule or move the event to a digital platform, prompting the full cancelation of the show – which was originally scheduled for October.

Free show floor access is available through select registration links with the main conference costing $699 for non-NAB members.