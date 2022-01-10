NewscastStudio stays strong during another challenging year for broadcast industry

2021 was another big year for NewscastStudio.

In addition to eye-popping viewership on our YouTube channel, the site also ended the year with over 3.5 million pageviews.

There were an average of 130,000 monthly global visitors, up 11% year over year.

The site also saw a boost of 13% in user sessions and 12% growth in new users.

Our email newsletters had an average 22% open rate, with our gallery alert emails leading the way with a 38% average open rate, well above what most consider typical for email marketing.

We’ve also grown to over 28,500 follows across all of our social media platforms.

As the industry prepares for a mid-term election year and continuing uncertainty, NewscastStudio is always a great way for your company to reach audiences who buy broadcast products and services. You can request our media kit and editorial calendar online to learn more about how to get started as a NewscastStudio partner.

Advertisement

Our fully digital format and distributed content generation has allowed us to continue to run as normal and providing key industry news and updates during the coronavirus pandemic even as numerous industry events faced cancellations, postponements or alternative settings throughout the past two years or so.