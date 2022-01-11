Alhurra creates extended reality explainer on potential environmental disaster
Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
Alhurra gave its viewers an overview of the dangers a rusty oil tanker off the coast of Yemen is posing to the region’s environment using an extended reality explainer.
The segment featured a portion of the real Alhurra set and was produced using Maya.
The segment was not aired live and included a significant amount of post production work to add detailed visual effects, including a freestanding “cube” of water with a model of the boat floating atop it.
tags
Alhurra, AR, Augmented Reality, Extended Reality, Maya
categories
Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Sets, Broadcast Industry News, Featured