Alhurra creates extended reality explainer on potential environmental disaster

Alhurra gave its viewers an overview of the dangers a rusty oil tanker off the coast of Yemen is posing to the region’s environment using an extended reality explainer.

The segment featured a portion of the real Alhurra set and was produced using Maya.

The segment was not aired live and included a significant amount of post production work to add detailed visual effects, including a freestanding “cube” of water with a model of the boat floating atop it.