CBC/Radio-Canada shares coverage plans for 2022 Winter Olympics

CBC and Radio-Canada will carry more than 3,500 hours of live coverage from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, across seven sports and 109 medal events.

“The current state of the pandemic has Canadians focused on their health and well-being. Our team at CBC is just as concerned about this as we prepare to produce our second Olympics in six months under pandemic conditions. Our number one priority is keeping our team safe and healthy, whether they be in Beijing, Toronto or Montreal,” said Chris Wilson of CBC.

In total, CBC will be live for 23 hours of daily coverage with the broadcast produced from the network’s facilities in Toronto and Montreal, Canada. This will follow the model the organization used to cover the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, held in summer 2021.

“We’re offering around-the-clock coverage of Beijing 2022 across all of our platforms, giving audiences the choice to watch and follow however, wherever and whenever they want. We look forward to the start of the Games and experiencing them with audiences from coast-to-coast-to-coast.”

Select English-language Olympic coverage will air on partner broadcast networks including TSN and Sportsnet with French-language coverage spread across ICI Télé, RDS, RDS2 and RDS Info.

Digital apps and the CBC Gem streaming service will also augment coverage and provide live event streams.

Scott Russell will lead CBC’s primetime coverage with additional hours hosted by Andi Petrillo, Andrew Chang and Perdita Felicien. Harnarayan Singh, P.J. Stock and Hailey Salvian will host a dedicated hockey show.

Radio-Canada will use a rotation of Marie-José Turcotte, Guillaume Dumas, Martin Labrosse and Jacinthe Taillon for its coverage.