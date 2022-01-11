NFL returns to Nickelodeon with slime-filled NFL Super Wild Card game

By Dak Dillon

Following last year’s successful first outing, CBS Sports is again bringing an NFL playoff game to Nickelodeon.

This weekend’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys will feature the upgraded effects that give the game a unique, kid-friendly look.

Augmented reality overlays including a faux-blimp will appear throughout the game along with unique graphics on the field that will “interact” with players after key moments.

The game is one of six Super Wild Card matchups between Saturday and Monday.

CBS Sports’ play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle, former NFL player and “CBS Mornings” co-host Nate Burleson and Nick’s Gabrielle Nevaeh Green will call the game for the second consecutive year. Young Dylan makes his debut as the game’s sideline reporter.

The game on Nickelodeon is produced by CBS Sports in association with Nickelodeon Productions.

