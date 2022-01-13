Mike Tirico to host Super Bowl and Olympics live and on location

Mike Tirico is set to pull double duty for two of the year’s largest sporting events hosting both NBC Olympics primetime and the Super Bowl LVI pregame show from their respective cities, logging thousands of flight miles in a matter of days.

Tirico will anchor NBC’s primetime show in Beijing, China, starting on Thursday, Feb. 3 and will return to the United States, a journey of 6,200 miles, for the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Luckily, this year’s Super Bowl is outside of Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, positioning him on the West Coast.

At the Super Bowl, Tirico will anchor the pregame from a special set located outside of the stadium. He’ll also use this location to anchor Olympic coverage on Feb. 11 and 12.

In Beijing, meanwhile, he’ll anchor some of NBC’s coverage from a set located alongside a lake.

In 2018, as Tirico joined NBC’s Olympic coverage, he skipped the Super Bowl to prepare for the winter games.

NBC has not commented on potential coronavirus protocols Tirico will face for this special double duty, with China enforcing strict policies for those participating and working at the 2022 Winter Olympics through a “closed-loop system.”