Telemundo adds to one since of logo Tplus streaming service brand

Comcast owned Telemundo announced it will be bringing programming aimed at the U.S. Hispanic market to Peacock under the name Tplus.

Tplus is being touted as a bilingual brand that will feature a mix of popular Spanish-language and English-language programming such as telenovelas, docuseries and more aimed at Hispanic American audiences.

Notably, Tplus is not being offered as yet another standalone streaming service, but rather as part of Peacock, which already features multiple “brands” and “channels” to help organize content.

It’s set for a Fall 2022 launch.

The name of the venture obviously comes from the “T” in “Telemundo,” and the brand uses a logo inspired by that look that adds a teal portion to “fill out” the circle suggested by the right side of the icon, which was introduced in 2012.

The resulting space makes way for the word “plus” to be spelled out in an informal, sans serif. There’s also the hint of a plus sign (+) formed where the right top bar of the “T” intersects with the teal.

Not only is “plus” spelled out, it’s worth noting that the official styling is a capital “T” with lowercase “plus” and no space.

The word “plus” and its associated symbol has become a popular way to branding streaming services, with Disney+, ESPN+, Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV, Apple TV+, AMC+, CNN+ and Discovery+ being some of the big names.

Meanwhile, other streamers have eschewed the “plus” branding, presumably in order to stand out — such as CBSN (which will be rebranded under “CBS News” later in 2022, ABC News Live, NBC News Now, HBO Max and Comcast’s own Peacock, the latter of which was named after the network’s iconic logo.

It’s also noteworthy that Telemundo used an English word the branding, but given the service’s bilingual nature, it’s not surprising.

“Más” is the most common Spanish translation of the word “plus,” but it’s worth noting the network’s rival Univision already has a network called Unimás.

Univision itself is planning to launch a streaming service in 2022 as well — though it has not announced a name for it yet.