CBS launches CBS News Miami streaming service

Along with the relaunch of CBSN as the CBS News Streaming Network, CBS-owned WFOR rolled out its streaming news channel, CBS News Miami.

The local offering becomes the 13th of 14 local news streaming channels from CBS News and Stations, with Detroit set to launch later in 2022.

“This is a historic and exciting day for everyone here at CBS Miami as the innovation and hard work of our team has paid off with the successful launch of our local streaming news channel,” said Darryll Green, VP and GM, CBS Miami.

“The addition of CBS News Miami to the CBS News Streaming Network makes our award-winning local news content available to a much wider audience, locally and nationally, on a 24/7 basis.”

Studio-wise, CBS News Miami is originating from the station’s primary news set.