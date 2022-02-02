‘NASCAR RaceHub’ goes on location for Clash at the Coliseum

NASCAR and broadcaster partner Fox Sports has taken over the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for a unique exhibition race ahead of the 2022 season.

Ahead of the race, scheduled for Feb. 6, FS1’s “NASCAR RaceHub” program is originating from the stadium with a sweeping background view of its 77,500 seats and racetrack configuration.

The program has taken over space in the west endzone of the stadium which overlooks the Court of Honor and the Coliseum’s unique architectural detail, the Peristyle, where the Olympic flame was kept.

Fox’s temporary studio is created using ModTruss with a full lighting grid and multicamera setup, using one of the network’s normal traveling desks, with Shannon Spake, Adam Alexander, Larry McReynolds and Jamie McMurray on location.

New motion graphics, coming to all of Fox’s NASCAR production this season, debuted along with the special broadcasts from the venue.

Normally the home of the USC Trojans and temporarily the home of the Los Angeles Ram while SoFi Stadium was constructed, the Coliseum has had its football field completely removed and paved with asphalt for the special race at a cost “significantly more” than $1 million.

The Coliseum was also originally constructed as a memorial to Los Angeles veterans of World War I, with the stadium hosting the Summer Olympics in 1932 and 1984.

Along with this year, NASCAR also can opt to host the race at the venue in 2023 and 2024, according to reports.