NBC’s Super Bowl LVI production, by the numbers

NBC Sports will present Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13, with the pregame show kicking off at 1 pm ET.

For the broadcast, NBC will utilize more than 700 employees, 122 cameras and 50 miles of cable for the game with 14 mobile units in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium.

The game is also part of “Super Gold Sunday,” combining the Super Bowl with the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Al Michaels will call Super Bowl LVI on NBC and Peacock alongside Cris Collinsworth, with Mike Tirico on location for the pregame show.

By the Numbers