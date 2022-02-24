CBS News switches to shorter, simpler version of special report open

A day after debuting new special report graphics and music, CBS News rolled out a simplified version ahead of President Joe Biden’s speech and press event Feb. 24, 2022, about Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

The version used then has less 3D elements, including shedding the various views of the 3D eye with repeating text.

Instead, this version starts with the oversized CBS eye and network name that feature animated shadows look that’s used various other places, including the network’s vanity card and before the updated “Face the Nation” and “CBS Mornings” opens.

View full version on Giphy

Instead of the more defined deconstructed eye elements, the version also relies more on the suggestion of a curve set to one side of the screen that, as the shadow effect animates out, seemingly disappears.

Ultimately, the final title screen ends up just being the words “CBS News Special Report” with the CBS eye in red against an off white background.

It’s not immediately clear if the network is scrapping the version that ran Feb. 23, 2022 or is simply using this an alternate, shorter version.

That could make sense given that the network also ran an updated “War in Ukraine” graphic immediately after and given that presidential speeches can often start with little or no heads up so saving even a few seconds gives the network more time to introduce the event.

The Feb. 24 report also showcased an additional video wall background design behind Margaret Brennan, who was in studio but cut short when Biden took the mic.

The design behind her followed the same general look with a black and white color scheme with a red row of repeating text.

Typically presidential speeches are scheduled to start shortly after the top or bottom of the hour and networks get an approximately time from the White House, but they can sometimes end up being delayed for various reasons.

CBS did not appear to update the slate or countdown that runs ahead of the open but is not always seen in its entirety on all stations depending on when master control or automation software switches over to the network feed.