NAB Show 2022: Marshall to debut NDI|HX3 PTZ camera

Marshall Electronics will introduce a new PTZ camera designed around the newly released NDI|HX3 specifications at the 2022 NAB Show.

The CV730-BHN High-Bandwidth NDI PTZ Camera features 4K image quality and contains traditional outputs including two simultaneous SDI (BNC) outputs with genlockable 12GSDI and 3GSDI, as well as HDMI and USB3.0 options at the ready.

CV730-BHN also features the ultra-fast and lossless High Bandwidth NDI streaming ability commonly known as Full-NDI, while offering the newly released NDI|HX3 that can deliver similar low-latency and superior quality video performance in slightly less bandwidth network infrastructure.

The CV730-BHN features a Sony 1/1.8” 4K sensor with 9 million pixels and square pixel array packed behind a long 30x optical zoom range (6.5~ 202mm). The CV730-BHN is Full-NDI compatible with streaming options of High-Bandwidth NDI, NDI|HX3 premium video codec, and standard IP (HEVC), while also offering 12GSDI, 3GSDI, HDMI, and USB3.0 outputs. It is feature rich and fits into a wide range of broadcast and proAV applications requiring low latency streaming with various bandwidth networks. Also included is PoE++ for one-cable to camera setup for video, audio, control, power and tally.

“We are thrilled to showcase our High-Bandwidth CV730-BHN NDI camera to NAB attendees,” said Tod Musgrave, director of cameras for Marshall Electronics. “This is significant not only because it provides the lowest possible latency FULL-NDI chipset with lossless video streams but also features the newly released NDI|HX3 video codec, which greatly enhances the NDI|HX performance in more challenging network infrastructure.”

High Bandwidth NDI requires higher network bandwidth but in return delivers ultra-low latency video nearing the quickness of traditional SDI, while maintaining premium quality and lossless video performance. The new NDI|HX3 requires slightly higher bandwidth than previous NDI|HX but much less than is required for High Bandwidth NDI®. NDI|HX3 delivers similar low latency as High Bandwidth NDI at less then 100ms end-to-end and video quality performance closer to premium High Bandwidth NDI quality. NDI|HX3 is a big step forward for NDI|HX while reducing the bandwidth requirements of full-NDI and delivering similar speeds and video quality.

The Marshall CV730-BHN will incorporate the premium High Bandwidth NDI FPGA while offering the benefits of NDI|HX3 and standard IP (HEVC) streams.

Available in white and black, the CV-730-BHN cameras are scheduled to be available later year. Marshall also carries several NETGEAR M4250-series switches with NDI configuration built-in and ready for easy setup with Marshall NDI cameras.