Graham Media Group moving headquarters back to Detroit

Graham Media Group is moving its corporate headquarters back to the Motor City.

GMG is a division of Graham Holdings and owns and operates local TV stations in seven markets across the U.S and has been based in Chicago since 2012.

But now it’s headed back to Detroit, where its offices will be colocated with its NBC affiliate WDIV, where it was based before the move.

Graham Media Group was previously known as Post-Newsweek Stations starting in 1961 after it purchased newsmagazine Newsweek but dropped the name in 2014. Newsweek had been sold in 2010.

Post-Newsweek has its roots in radio stations in Washington, D.C., where parent The Washington Post is located. It would go on to buy CBS affiliate WOIC and change its call signs to WTOP to match the radio calls. WTOP has since been renamed WUSA and is now owned by Tegna.

Graham Media Group owns independent WJXT and CW affiliate WCWJ in Jacksonville, Florida, CBS affiliate WKMG in Orlando, Florida, NBC affiliate WDIV in Detroit, NBC KPRC in Houston, Texas, ABC KSAT in San Antonio, Texas and NBC station WSLS in Roanoke, Virginia.

It also owns Social News Desk, a SaaS social media dashboard, publishing, advertising and automation tool used by over 2,500 customers around the world. This division is based in Atlanta, as well as a digital advertising and marketing division.

In addition to WTOP, it previously owned WFSB in Hartford, Connecticut, which is now owned by Gray Television, and WPLG in Miami, Florida, now owned by Berkshire Hathaway’s media division.

Post-Newsweek was known for using the “Local (Channel number)” branding across most of its stations, though only WDIV still uses the naming schema.

The company’s current name is a nod to the Graham family, the legendary owners of The Washington Post and its associated media outlets.

WKMG’s call letters are meant to honor Katherine M. Graham, who took over the newspaper following the death of her husband, Phillip Graham, in 1963. Part of Graham’s time leading the newspaper and its connection to the Pentagon Papers was depicted in the film “The Post.”

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos purchased The Post in 2013 through a separate company called Nash Holdings. Besides sharing a common majority owner, the two companies are operated separately.

At the time, the TV stations were broken off into Graham Media Group while the Kaplan educational and training services company division became a separate subsidiary of Graham Holdings.