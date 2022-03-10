NAB Show 2022: Clear-Com showing range of IP intercom solutions

Clear-Com returns to the NAB Show with hands-on demonstrations of IP-based remote and “on-prem” intercom solutions.

Since the last in-person NAB Show, the Broadcast industry has seen major shifts in workflows, and Clear-Com is excited to be demonstrating their latest innovations — Arcadia Central Station, FreeSpeak Edge Base Station, Station-IC Virtual Desktop Client, and a new version of EHX, which brings important updates to the Eclipse HX Digital Matrix platform, an update to the Trilogy Mentor SPG — alongside their trusted, award-winning solutions including FreeSpeak II, LQ Series of IP Interfaces, and remote production “hero,” the Agent-IC Mobile App.

“NAB is at the heart of our industry, and we are thrilled to be back, reconnecting with our community. The opportunity to provide live, hands-on demonstrations is especially important to us, given our new innovations, and we’re looking forward to meeting with people face-to-face once again,” said Bob Boster of Clear-Com. “Clear-Com products and support have been critical to the success of the remote production workflows that have resulted from the changes of the last couple of years, and we are thrilled to be showing these new solutions in action to NAB attendees.”

Featured at the booth will be the award-winning Arcadia Central Station, a scalable IP intercom platform that integrates wired and digital wireless partyline systems along with third-party Dante devices in a single rack unit. The system scales to meet varying production needs, offering a base-level of 32 IP ports which can be expanded to up to 96 IP ports (and beyond in future releases) as needed. Truly a platform designed for future expansion, Arcadia integration with HelixNet® Digital Partyline will be available for demonstration, with the update anticipated for release in Q2 of this year.

Also on the stand will be the FreeSpeak Edge Base Station, an IP base station that supports the full range of FreeSpeak digital wireless intercom solutions encompassing multiple wireless frequency bands (1.9 GHz, 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), as well as third-party Dante devices.

The recently updated Trilogy Mentor system, now with dual gigabit network ports for improved network connectivity, will also be featured. The Trilogy Mentor system generates test signals for video and audio and network timing signals for broadcast and other mission-critical system purposes to an extremely accurate time signature.