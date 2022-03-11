Telstra selects Grass Valley for cloud based playout at Australian sports outlet

Grass Valley partner Telstra Broadcast Services has selected GV Agile Media Processing Platform to enable cloud based production and playout capability for the Australian live and on demand add on sports package Stan Sport.

Using GV AMPP, Stan Sport is now delivering UHD coverage of premium live sports, such as the UEFA Champions League, to their subscribers.

While GV AMPP is currently used by other customers in the Australian market, this is the first use of AMPP for cloud native live sports in the Asia-Pacific region.

At peak times, Stan can manage 32 simultaneous live channels to bring every Europa League game to Australian fans, and for the first time, key Champions League matches, live in UHD. No physical infrastructure is required.

TBS provisions each channel for the duration of the game, while Stan Sport operators manage each channel from a customised interface using a standard web browser from anywhere with a public internet connection.

The flexibility of AMPP allows Grass Valley and TBS to create a highly tailored solution to meet business and operation needs. This enables TBS to create new revenue stream opportunities by enabling Stan and other media companies to innovate and deliver new customer experiences.

“We wanted a truly cloud-first solution to deliver the flexibility that is absolutely essential to meet Stan’s requirements,” said Carl Petch, chief technology officer, Telstra Broadcast Services, in a statement. “We recognized the potential of AMPP when it launched in 2020, and we’ve seen several other successful global deployments of the technology. We’re thrilled to be named a managed service provider for AMPP and to have our first live customer streaming in UHD. We are excited about our partnership with Grass Valley and what we can achieve together using the public cloud environment, our networks and their software.”

“Getting premium live sports content to our subscribers in the most efficient and reliable way, without sacrificing quality, is a key focus for our business. It is vital that we have access to state-of-the-art technology that enables us to do that,” said John Hogan, Stan’s chief technology officer, in the same statement. “Our experience with AMPP and TBS is that they are delivering a streamlined, reliable and robust solution that meets all of our operational requirements. The Stan Sport team is very pleased with the quality and consistency of the platform. It has enabled us to deliver the premium, edge-of-your-seat content for which we are known.”

As a managed service provider for AMPP, TBS will benefit from future-proof Grass Valley services and have access to the company’s global customer pool.

“Mirroring today’s vast and dynamic media landscape, Stan’s requirements sit at the intersection of traditional linear and streaming services,” Greg de Bressac, vice president sales, APAC, Grass Valley, said in the statement. Working in a hybrid environment is a key component of the GV Media Universe. The combination of AMPP and TBS’s hosting and connectivity services is a perfect mix.”

Grass Valley is strengthening its mission to support customers as they transition to the future of media and entertainment through IP, software, and cloud-based technologies.

The GVMU is a digitally connected community that enables media companies to combine on-premise, hybrid and public cloud technologies to build live production environments while adapting to future demands.