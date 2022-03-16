NAB Show 2022: Mark Roberts Motion Control and Vū Studio team up to highlight virtual production tools

Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC) will showcase its product line-up across two locations at the 2022 NAB Show.

In the Central Lobby, location CL2, the Motion Control line-up includes the Bolt X Cinebot motion control rig, which is unrivalled for its speed and reach and will be used as part of a ground-breaking virtual production collaboration with Vū Studio. In Central Hall C2119 an array of future-facing broadcast solutions will be on display, including Polymotion Chat – the automated subject tracking solution, as well as a selection of robotic camera heads.

An Immersive Motion Control & Virtual Production Experience

MRMC is delighted to announce that for NAB Show it will partner with Vū Studio for a joint demonstration of the two companies’ technologies that elevate video production capabilities to unprecedented levels. The interactive immersive virtual production experience will allow participants to capture a video of themselves moving through a gallery of virtual environments as if it were the real thing – all completed in 15 seconds without leaving the show floor! The video footage will be given to each participant via a code to share on their social media channels, and will be captured by the Bolt X Cinebot, which has the longest arm reach of MRMC’s high-speed cinema robots. With a reach of 3.2m, the Bolt X allows for greater flexibility in capturing shots at high speed in the studio and at location settings.

“We are excited to partner with Vū Studio at this year’s NAB Show conference. The experience we’ve crafted with them for NAB Show will showcase how our motion control technology, coupled with Vū Studio’s Virtual Production LED Volumes, will create a hugely exhilarating and unique video production for visitors to the show,” said Dan Brooks, Head of Marketing at MRMC.

Daniel Mallek at Vū Studio added, “By connecting our LED wall with the Bolt X robots motion data, we are able to create a virtual environment that is indistinguishable from reality. The possibilities of MRMC’s Motion Control technology paired with our LED Volumes are truly endless, that’s why they are game-changers for the industry.”

The exhibit will be on display in the central lobby, location CL2.

Broadcast Solutions Fit for the Future

Advertisement

MRMC’s broadcast solutions exhibit will bring together an innovative range of robotics, camera automation, subject tracking, and software solutions for studios, sports and broadcast markets. Visitors to the stand will be able to participate in product demonstrations including our automated AI Polymotion range. Polymotion Chat will be on display, where delegates will be able to see how its computer vision engine is able to track a subject autonomously and bring the feed into the production workflow. Polymotion Player is an adaptive automated robotic camera solution that is designed to track a player for field and arena sports, including football, baseball, basketball and hockey. The system was built for analysts and broadcasters, ranging from a single operator small scale production to a fully integrated multi-camera outside broadcast.

The robotics lineup will include the StudioBot aimed at studio applications where a high level of automation is required whilst maintaining maximum creative possibilities. MRMC’s Robotic heads include the Robotic POD, AFC, PTA-1, Pan Bars, Slider Rails, as well as the recently introduced TRH-01, which will also be showcased. The TRH-01 class-leading track-based robotic solution provides extremely quiet and smooth movement. Ideal for broadcast studios but also for live events such as concerts, festivals and houses of worship. Flexible height options and different heads are supported, enabling support for teleprompters and over-crowd shots. Additionally on display is the QRS-01, a cost-effective, modular track offering, which provides a perfect option for those seeking to enhance their PTZ-based productions.

“Each one of these technologies that we will showcase delivers a range of powerful features and capabilities that work as part of a studio or remote production workflow,” said Paddy Taylor, Head of Broadcast at MRMC. “Visitors to the stand will be able to see a one-stop-shop of products and solutions to meet the diverse needs of broadcasters and sports industry professionals.”

The exhibit will be on display in the central hall, location C2119.