Motion Impossible debuts AGITO MagTrax, new trackless dolly system

Motion Impossible, the manufacturer of modular remote dolly systems and camera stabilisers, has announced the launch of MagTrax, a brand-new magnetic strip-guided system for discreet tracked applications, offering more flexibility and fast set-up for laid or set-embedded dolly tracks.

MagTrax enhances the existing drive-ends by enabling customers to follow a magnetic strip laid on a surface, underneath a carpet or embedded within a set. The strip can be arranged in various creative ways beyond what can be done with a regular track, including curves and the ability to move seamlessly from one strip to another. The AGITO will autonomously follow each path while freeing up the control for camera movement.

MagTrax allows the same maneuverability as free-roaming, with guaranteed repeatable path following, speed control for both straight or curved tracks, and offers collision detection with automatic e-stop. In addition, MagTrax has a configurable front and rear lighting system for pre-production and production state awareness.

The system is quick and easy for a single person to set up and modify, providing a perfect solution across a wide range of productions including on-set or location filming for film and TV productions, sports broadcasts and other outside broadcast events, live events and rapid turn-around productions.

“The development of MagTrax marks a key milestone for the operability of the AGITO and brings the dolly to a whole new level. Our R&D team has taken on board the feedback from our users to put together a revolutionary solution that will transform productions, from broadcast to live events to film,” said Rob Drewett, CEO of Motion Impossible.

John Pry, Owner/President of JitaCam, said, “Using the Agito MagTrax in combination with our Shotover G1 at the 94th Oscars allowed the JitaCam team to effortlessly transition along the stage for some amazing shots while concealing the path under the carpet. All of the award recipients were able to cross our path without even knowing it. It was both production and set design friendly and never distracted the eye with unseemly track”

MagTrax can be added to existing SPORTS systems using the SPORTS-MagTrax Upgrade pack. Existing AGITO TRAX customers can also upgrade to MagTrax using the TRAX-MagTrax Upgrade pack. New systems can be purchased pre-configured with MagTrax with new bundles, AGITO MagTrax Essential and AGITO MagTrax Elevated.