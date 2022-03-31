NAB Show 2022: VSN to launch its metadata rules editor

VSN will use the 2022 NAB Show to announce product developments that have arisen during this hiatus, a period of time that has allowed VSN to engage in an intense focus on product development.

The most significant of these developments is the introduction of a new Metadata Rules Editor.

As the lifeblood of an effective MAM (Media Asset Manager), metadata creation requires a balance between the theories of best-practice database management/structure and the specific data needs and demands of individual users. The new module provides users with the structures of best-practice metadata management without them needing any knowledge of how to structure metadata themselves, and at the same time allows them to fully customize their metadata arrangements.

The new rule editor incorporated within VSNExplorer grants users the ability to engage with an intuitive, straightforward programming language that allows them to organize and query their metadata in the way that is most meaningful to them, all the time supporting them with intuitive processes and error detection.

The second major addition to the core VSN range occurs within VSNCrea – VSN’s Broadcast Management System, which has been designed with remote HTML5 access and full VSNExplorer integration at its heart. Here, the Ad pricing solutions have been expanded within the new Commercials Module to allow for the assignment of price blocks at different times of day, the selection of Ad rate types (Fixed, Cost Per Mille, Cost Per Rating), and the direct exchange of this information with the commercial contracts on which they are based. Through the integration of these automation and accuracy-enhancement tools, VSN yet further extends the monetization options available to users, maintaining a focus on delivering solutions that leverage the maximum possible value from an organisation’s content and advertising.

“We’ve made significant – and often innovative – efforts to stay connected, especially with initiatives such as the VSN Spotlight. But nothing can really replicate the personal connection that tradeshows bring, and we’ll be looking forward to giving live demonstrations of both our Metadata Rules Editor and expanded Commercials Module,” said Ricardo Quintanilla, head of marketing at VSN.

“And we’ve undergone some significant changes in the last two years that we’re enthusiastic to talk about; from our recent acquisition by Valsoft Corporation, to our development of a new logo – both elements which we feel represent our movement into the future. When it comes to NAB, there’s lots we want to share with our stakeholders”.