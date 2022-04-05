NAB Show 2022: Vidispine to focus on media supply chain for broadcasters

Vidispine, part of Arvato Systems, will introduce the latest advances in media asset management, SaaS-based metadata creation and cloud-based remote editing at the 2022 NAB Show.

Exhibiting on Booth N5014 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, Arvato Systems’ Vidispine exhibit centres around the theme ‘Take Control of your Media Supply Chain’ and is a showcase for demos, use cases and new product launches designed to handle every building block of the content management process.

“The Vidispine team is incredibly excited to be returning to in-person meetings with the NAB community in Las Vegas,” said Kurt Krinke, Vice President Sales, Arvato Systems North America. “Our team onsite looks forward to discussing challenges and requirements around seamless remote creative collaboration and how to get the most out of your media supply chain while maintaining control of your assets.”

VidiNet next level MAM

At NAB, the Vidispine team will showcase the evolution of its media service platform VidiNet which now includes best-in-class functionalities for face recognition and automated quality control. Its powerful media management backend is VidiCore, which is the basis for both turnkey solutions and a modular MAM architecture, designed from the ground up to be completely flexible and adaptable to any customer requirement.

MediaPortal SaaS for Metadata

MediaPortal provides journalists and content producers with rapid and fluent access to a vast repository, as well as the ability to collect, curate and share that content with search logic and intuitive design. Now, MediaPortal is available as a Software- as-a-Service (SaaS) solution on and through the VidiNet platform. Also new is a ‘SaaS for Metadata creation’, built in partnership with DeepVA. Both of these new solutions will be demonstrated at NAB.

Emmy Award winning Remote Editing

As a pioneer in cloud-based editing, Arvato Systems is proud to have been honored with a 2022 Technology & Engineering Emmy Award for Cloud Enabled Remote Editing. The Vidispine streaming technology enables customers to work together from anywhere with a functionality that effectively transforms ‘the cloud’ from a pure storage and compute infrastructure to a post-production facility and can be experienced live at the Vidispine booth.

“The elementary requirements of the MAM workflow are search, browse, collect and distribute, and these do not change as the industry adopts workflows in the cloud”, says Erik Åhlin, Director Sales for Vidispine at Arvato Systems. “We are proud to be continuing to provide the innovative, secure and scalable support that our customers expect of us and excited to demonstrate the breadth of our portfolio spanning any deployment scenario from on-premises to hybrid to full cloud. I am therefore looking forward to many exciting conversations at our booth.”