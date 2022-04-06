NAB Show 2022: Over 900 exhibitors signed up for annual trade show

The National Association of Broadcasters has noted 900 companies, including 160 first-time exhibitors, will be present at the 2022 NAB Show.

The 2022 trade show is set to take place later this month, April 23-27, at the Las Vegas Convention Center using the North, Central and West Hall.

The NAB Show has highlighted select exhibitors in attendance including:

Create (North Hall): Blackmagic Design, Adobe Systems, Chyron, Ross Video, Wheatstone Corporation

Create (Central Hall): Sony Electronics, Grass Valley, Canon, ARRI, Riedel Communications, FOR-A, Comrex

Connect (West Hall): Verizon, AT&T, Bitcentral, Sencore, Xperi, RCS

Capitalize (North Hall): Dell, Evertz, WideOrbit, ENCO Systems

Intelligent Content (West Hall): Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, MediaKind, Veritone

“As a platform for millions of dollars in commerce, the NAB Show is pivotal in ushering in the latest innovations propelling content forward and leading our community into new territory,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president and managing director of Global Connections and Events.

“We are excited for attendees and exhibitors to experience the curated journeys available on our reimagined convention floor as we get back to doing business face-to-face.”

Other NAB Show floor destinations focus on specific themes and technologies and include:

The ARRI and Fuse Virtual Production Stage includes live demonstrations for a compelling experience in how to take advantage of creative possibilities while optimizing workflows with cost efficiency.

The ATSC 3.0 Pavilion will showcase deployments, consumer products and services, and the opportunity for broadcasters as ATSC 3.0 continues its expansion across the U.S. and the world.

Connected Media|IP showcase is designed to provide solutions to create focused and engaged audiences through IPTV, OTT, mobile, social and the cloud.

Future of Delivery is a new destination including an on-floor theater featuring content from industry visionaries looking at topics such as 5G, mobile video, streaming and other technology impacting the future of distribution and delivery in the media broadcast space.

Futures Park is dedicated to the presentation of today’s edge-of-the-art media technologies from research and development facilities around the world. The PILOT booth will showcase an Android Automotive Broadcast Radio Interface as well as ATSC 3.0 technologies including broadcast applications running on commercially available NextGen TV sets.

The IP Showcase is designed to guide industry professionals on the advantages of switching to IP, how to implement new infrastructure and make the shift as securely as possible.

NextGen Now is a new attraction on showcasing broadcast equipment from multiple manufacturers to help broadcasters understand the challenges and opportunities in implementing the ATSC 3.0 in local markets.

The Streaming Experience is the largest showcase of its kind with demos of more than 50 streaming video platforms and devices. From smart TVs and streaming boxes to game consoles, attendees can test OTT services side-by-side and get their questions answered.

NAB Show will also feature new experiential zones in every exhibit hall – starting and check-in points where attendees can gain valuable insight into broader industry trends. Designed around themes of inspiration, innovation and implementation, Experiential Zones will offer a variety of activities, from free learning sessions to hands-on demos to unique networking opportunities, to prepare attendees before they dive into various exhibits on the show floor.