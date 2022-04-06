Sony announces dual-channel wireless receiver, part of UWP-D Series

Sony Electronics has announced the URX-P41D two-channel portable receiver, supporting MI (Multi Interface) shoe with Digital Audio Interface.

The URX-P41D is part of the UWP-D Series, integrating Sony’s 4th generation technology for digital audio processing, NFC Sync and quick set up.

The URX-P41D will work with all UWP-D transmitters (backward compatible with previous generations) and will be available as a stand-alone receiver and as part of a new kit, the UWP-D27, which will include two UTX-B40 Bodypack Transmitters.

The URX-P41D and UWP-D27 will be available beginning in April 2022 for a suggested list price of $679.99 and $1,229.99, respectively

Key new features include:

Digital audio interface to improve sound quality

Sony’s Digital Audio Processing, which uses DSP (digital signal processing) for digital companding, improves sound quality by optimizing a time-constant range between the transmitter and receiver, making the reproduction of sound more accurate. It provides superb transient response performance which for enables clear and crisp audio for interview style recording.

Using the SMAD-P5 MI shoe adaptor enables direct digital audio recording and delivers high sound quality with low noise by skipping the D/A and A/D process. This interface is compatible with a wide range of Sony’s XDCAM camcorders, Alpha interchangeable lens cameras and Cinema Line cameras. It also integrates seamlessly with Sony’s camcorders and displays audio information on the viewfinder for enhanced usability in the field.

“NFC SYNC” function to allow quick and easy channel setting

Simple and quick channel setting for reliable RF transmission when time pressure is high is becoming crucial. Delivering enhanced usability, the unique “NFC SYNC” feature is designed for easy and fast frequency setting. By simply holding the NFC SYNC button on the receiver for a few seconds, it automatically scans the appropriate frequency. Thereafter, just touching the receiver to the transmitter will sync the channel for optimum speed and efficiency.

A new ‘all band’ scanning feature utilizing the NFC pairing function makes quickly finding the two best channels easy, regardless of location. Additionally, sequential pairing simplifies the process further by assigning each frequency to two transmitters in one function.

Compact form factor, with improved ergonomics

By reducing the size of the receiver from previous generations, the URX-P41D can sit on top of the camera or ILC attached to the MI shoe or cold shoe allowing for improved balance on the camera.

External Microphone Input and Three-channel mixing function

The External Microphone Input for an additional wired microphone widens the sound capture options. Three-channel audio recording is available by using a Sony lavalier microphone through the external microphone input. Furthermore, four-channel audio recording is also possible when using a stereo microphone through the external microphone input

Stable RF reception

The URX-P41D can reduce interruptions in reception (RF signal dropout), by utilizing a space diversity reception system, which achieves highly stable reception because of its two receiving antennas. The angle of the antennas on the portable receiver can also be adjusted, which helps to further eliminate signal dropout.

Functions to improve performance when on location