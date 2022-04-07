NAB Show 2022: Grass Valley focused on future vision of media

Grass Valley will highlight the future of media and entertainment through IP, software and cloud-based technologies at the 2022 NAB Show.

“At this year’s NAB we will present our vision for how we see the future of media production – which I truly believe will allow us to take the leadership role in transforming the media industry. I look forward to meeting our customers and partners face-to-face, and demonstrate how the GV vision of the future empowers all producers to build live production environments – combining on-premise and software to suit their business and technical needs – and most importantly produce amazing shows. At our press conference, we will lay out our vision and provide details and some exciting new directions,” said Andrew Cross, CEO, Grass Valley.

The new Grass Valley booth is designed to take visitors on a journey through the GV vision of what the future production environment looks like, following video content from contribution via Grass Valley cameras through to asset management, editing, and playout via GV AMPP (Agile Media Processing Platform).

The booth will feature pods hosting key Grass Valley partners Appear, EditShare, Flowics, Haivision, and Telos Alliance to highlight third-party tools that integrate with AMPP to allow customers to create complete video workflows.

Visitors to the Grass Valley booth will also get a closer look at the most comprehensive high performance live production technology available on the market, including: