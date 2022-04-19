Seattle Fox station switches to ‘Good Day’ branding

KCPQ, the Fox owned station in Seattle has relaunched its morning newscasts under the “Good Day” brand April 18, 2022.

Previously known as “Fox 13 Morning News,” the new name follows the “Good Day (City or region name)” schema that many Fox-owned stations use, among others.

To promote the new newscast name, the station produced a one-minute spot that takes viewers on a spin through the city, control room, stairwells, hallways, newsroom workstations, assignment desk, flash camera position and studio that showcases the various components that the broadcast includes — breaking news, traffic, sports, weather, lifestyle segments and more.

The promo is meant to have a quasi-single shot format, though it does have some cuts in it that means it technically doesn’t qualify as such.

The station also created a logo for the show that places the words “Good Day” floating in the sky above the sun rising over what appears to be Mount Rainer, which serves as the background for the word “Seattle.” The entire lockup is typically enclosed with a thin blue border and white rectangle with curved corners in the upper left and lower right.

The “Good Day” branding first appeared on a Fox station Aug. 1, 1988, when it launched on WNYW in New York City, which was also the first local newscast to air on a Fox station. The Fox broadcast network launched in 1986.

Like many Fox-owned stations, KCPQ runs several hours of “Good Day” programming, in this case running from 4:30 to 10 a.m. local time.

The shows often feature more than two anchors who may rotate in and out depending on the day and also tend to include more entertainment news, interviews and lifestyle segments later in in its runtime.

KCPQ previously branded as “Q13” but officially dropped that moniker in 2021, though it still appears in some places.