NAB Show 2022: Creative Solutions highlighting latest from Teradek, SmallHD and Wooden Camera

Creative Solutions, comprised of the brands Teradek, SmallHD and Wooden Camera, will feature a lineup of new cine and live production innovations during the 2022 NAB Show.

Teradek will showcase streaming and cloud solutions for both the cine and live production markets. Highlights include the new 4K HDR production streaming solution from set to post, which also will be on display at several partner booths. New additions to the Teradek RT lens control family will be displayed for the first time. Plus, Bolt 4K users can learn how to unlock wireless camera control with their existing setup.

For live production and broadcast professionals, Teradek will be showcasing a trio of innovative products.

Wave: the 7” HD live streaming monitor.

Spark 4K: a wireless transmitter and receiver system for AV professionals.

Prism Flex: the portable 4K HDR Prism Flex encoder / decoder system.

NAB attendees can get a front row seat to the first-ever live demonstration of the ultra-low latency IP video protocol built on Bolt 4K’s zero-delay technology.

SmallHD will demo several 4K and HDR production monitors, like the new Cine 18, a new OLED display, and more—each designed to be lightweight and rugged for on-set use, but with post-production image quality and color accuracy. The latest PageOS, SmallHD’s operating system, will also be on display. Attendees can even step into a dedicated HDR color suite to experience SmallHD’s premium Vision Monitors.

Wooden Camera will showcase its latest professional camera accessories, which reflect a focus on new unified camera-specific systems designed to allow operators to customize their setups. There will also be live demonstrations of camera kits for Sony VENICE 2 and Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro, accessories like the redesigned Ultra Arm V2 and Ultra QR Articulating Monitor Mount, and more.

“This is our most robust unveiling of new products ever,” said Martin Vann, SVP Sales, for Creative Solutions.

“Our ecosystem of hardware and software products has expanded to meet the changes in production and post production we have all experienced over the last two years. But more than meeting today’s requirements, we have positioned our broad portfolio for the demands of a connected, 4K HDR workflow.”