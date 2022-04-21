AJA debuts HELO Plus H.264 streaming and recording device

AJA Video Systems has extended its line of H.264 streaming and recording devices with the debut of HELO Plus.

Portable and resilient, HELO Plus offers the same flexible streaming and recording advantages as the extremely popular HELO, with a vastly expanded feature set inspired by user feedback. Offering powerful new production capabilities, HELO Plus features dual streaming outputs and multi-input processing; SRT support; advanced encoding/decoding; improved scheduling options and device operation; layouts and graphics insertion; and more.

Designed to help video professionals achieve a higher production value with greater cost efficiency and a smaller gear footprint, HELO Plus includes a range of standout feature additions.

Dual streaming outputs allow users to create assets with different parameter settings per output (bit rate, GOP length, frame rate, picture geometry, b-frame cadence, etc.), and feed each into one of two destinations, so that they can easily create assets with different parameter settings from a single input. HELO Plus users can also opt to select either of the device’s two encoders to drive USB, SD card, or NAS recording, so that it can include the output of the layout.

A new “Layouts” feature affords users a near-endless array of production possibilities, allowing an SDI input and HDMI input to be combined into a single output stream and add graphic overlays to the composite. Each live video source can be used in its own picture-in-picture (“PiP”) element and placed in their own PiP locations, with a matte background plus a graphic being used as a foreground element for titles and more. Users can then seamlessly move between layouts during a streaming session.

Ten layouts are stored per preset, with 20 presets available, so set parameters can be recalled for specific events. A built-in graphics framestore enables storage of more than 90 images in the device’s internal memory, while a built-in scheduler makes it easy to schedule independent recording/streaming events ahead of an event. A complement to AJA Ki Pro Ultra 12G and Ki Pro GO recorders, HELO Plus can also participate in a Ki Pro “Group,” acting as a follower device that starts and stops streaming and/or recording upon group leader command. Alternatively, the HELO Plus can act as the Leader and Ki Pros can be set to follow, or the HELO Plus can act as leader or follower to a group of HELO Plus devices.

HELO Plus feature highlights include:

Simultaneous high-quality H.264 HD streaming and recording with the push of a button

A web-based scheduler to set up recording and streaming events for specific dates and times without an external control system

Powerful multi-input video and graphics processing to create sophisticated production looks using “Layouts” without external switchers and the ability to add more processing power to existing cost-efficient production equipment

Dual streaming outputs for simultaneous live streaming to multiple content delivery networks with improved resiliency and efficiency

1x 3G-SDI input and 1x 3G-SDI output

1x HDMI input and 1x HDMI output

1x Stereo analog audio input and 1x Stereo analog audio output

1x 1GigE network connection for control and SMB recording/playback

1x dedicated MicroUSB port for use with AJA Mini-Config software

1x USB 3.2 Gen1 port (5Gb/s) for media recording and playback

1x SD card slot for media recording and playback

External power supply with locking connector

“We built HELO Plus with advanced streaming video processing to help content creators capture consumer attention and differentiate their media, while maintaining the ease of operation of the original HELO. HELO Plus’ web-based UI and scheduler make it easier to program and control live streams and recording with a high production value, without complex, cost-prohibitive external control systems,” said AJA President Nick Rashby.

Advertisement

AJA HELO Plus is anticipated to be available via AJA’s worldwide reseller network in Q3 2022 for $1699 US.