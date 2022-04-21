NAB Show 2022 Preview: Test, QC and monitoring

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

The 2022 NAB Show begins in just days at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The annual show brings together the media, entertainment and technology world for diverse discussions and insights into the future of broadcasting and is the largest trade show for equipment, software and hardware for broadcast production.

Along with our extensive coverage of all the pre-show news and announcements and even the best NAB Show parties and meetups; we’ve prepared a series of NAB Show Preview guides to help you make the most of your time at the show.

These guides highlight the new and noteworthy from vendors across production and broadcast technology. In this guide: testing, quality control, and monitoring.

Actus Digital Actus Digital is the world’s leading supplier of compliance logging, intelligent QA monitoring solutions addressing a multitude of requirements for media companies and business enterprises. Actus will highlight Actus Version 8 including features for engineers that are included in the inexpensive core software… as well as advanced tools for News, Sales, Digital, and Operations Teams… which can all share the same platform for unique benefits to each department… all for one low price. Booth Number: C2331

Cobalt Digital Cobalt Digital is introducing +UDX-Dante-16×16, the industry’s first license-based 12G-SDI bridge to Dante audio which is incorporated into the Company’s 9904-UDX processing card. Other highlights include the new Indigo 2110-DC-01 SMPTE ST-2110 solution, a line of compression products with a multi-link demo of RIST, and new Technicolor features for reversible inverse tone mapping SDR to HDR incorporated into Cobalt products. Advertisement Booth Number: N3713

Hitomi Hitomi Broadcast specialises in measuring lip synchronisation, latency, audio coherence and channel identification to help customers achieve exceptional live broadcasts. The new latency feature for its flagship MatchBox audio video alignment toolbox, delivering complete timing quality control assurance, end to end, will be showcased for the very first time at NAB Show 2022. Booth Number: N2331

Interra Systems Interra Systems is a global provider of enterprise-class solutions that streamline the classification, quality control (QC) process, and monitoring of media content across the entire creation and distribution chain. The company’s solutions include BATON, an automated file-based QC system that ensures high quality content at every stage; BATON Captions for efficient video captions; BATON Lipsync for automated audio video sync detection; ORION-OTT for quality assurance of ABR streams; ORION for 24×7 confidence monitoring of linear/live video delivery; ORION 2110 Probe for IP-based media workflows; WINNOW for content classification and compliance; VEGA for in-depth media analysis, offering content debug & compliance; and BMP, a powerful industry grade media player. Booth Number: W5516

Mediaproxy Mediaproxy offer unified software solutions for 24/7 monitoring, analysis, multiviewing and capture of live video from broadcast and OTT sources. With support fo the latest formats and standards including 4K, HEVC, SMPTE 2022-6, SMPTE 2110, NDI, HLS, MPEG-DASH, and DVB-2, Mediaproxy consolidates analysis of on-air incidents, content search and ad verification via easy-to-use web browser and mobile interfaces. Booth Number: W7409

Phabrix Phabrix is a world leader in broadcast test and measurement, with a full range of portable and rackmount systems for rapid fault diagnosis, compliance monitoring, and product development. Technology strengths include IP video stream generation and analysis, advanced HDR/WCG visualization, and ultra-responsive physical layer analysis. Booth Number: C6118

Rohde & Schwarz Rohde & Schwarz’s portfolio covers the entire broadcast workflow from ingest to playout, monitoring, multiviewing, broadcast wide storage and radio and television transmission. R&S will demonstrate software solutions that enable broadcasters to transition production and playout workflows from on-premise to the cloud and with live 5G Broadcast and ATSC3.0 demos that redefine how content will be delivered. Booth Number: N3625

TAG Video Systems Advertisement TAG Video Systems will be demonstrating its game-changing Media Control System (MCS). Using an open-source paradigm, the MCS provides tools to extract REALTIME information collected by TAG’s Multi-Channel Monitoring (MCM) system, expose it to third party analytic and visualization applications, and develop insights to enable improved operational performance. Media companies can now manage the entire monitoring stack, end-to-end within one system. Booth Number: W3517

Telestream Telestream has been at the forefront of innovation in the digital video industry. The company develops products for media processing and workflow orchestration; live capture, streaming, production, video quality assurance, archive and content management; and video and audio test solutions that make it possible to reliably get video content to any audience regardless of how it is created, distributed or viewed. Telestream solutions are available on premises or in the cloud as well as in hybrid combinations. Booth Number: C3007

Triveni Digital At the 2022 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will showcase the new StreamScope XM ATSC 3.0 Monitor that plays a pivotal role in delivering a high quality of service for NextGen TV. Triveni Digital will also showcase SkyScraper XM Datacasting System for ATSC 3.0. SkyScraper XM supports standard content distribution and private NRT distribution applications over ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0. Booth Number: W8917