BirdDog announces new PTZ cameras with NDI support

During the 2022 NAB Show, BirdDog unveiled a host of new products including two PTZ camera models aimed at “leveling up” the PTZ experience.

The P110 and P120 set a “new benchmark in format support, connection flexibility, and picture quality” the company notes along with improved lowlight performance.

The P110 features 10x optical zoom with the P120 at 20x, making them ideal for a variety of production uses.

The two cameras feature deep NDI compatibility along with SDI, HDMI and UVC USB for connectivity with Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

Both units house a Sony Exmor R back-illuminated sensor with BirdDog’s custom NDI silicon. This allows for multiple outputs of NDI including NDI5, NDI|HX2 and HX3 along with SRT, h.264 and Cloud Connect.

A unique feature of the P110 and P120 designs is the ability to pan, tilt and zoom simultaneously.

The cameras also include an OLED display to show the device’s IP address, 360-degree mohawk tally indicator light and FreeD for augmented reality and virtual studio usage.

The cameras start at $1799 for the P1110 and $1899 for the P120 and begin shipping in May 2022.

BirdDog also announced an NDI openGear card along with an encode/decode production monitor and an NDI to USB webcam adapter. On the software side, the company’s various solutions including Camera Director and Central saw updates.