Chyron announces updates to graphics platform

During the 2022 NAB Show, Chyron offered an update on upcoming releases of its products along with highlighting its newly released Chryon LIVE platform.

“Combining Chyron-grade graphics, production video switching, and illustrated replay clips in a single user-friendly, cloud-native platform offered on a pay-per-use basis really goes a long way toward democratizing broadcast, offering any entity with content the opportunity to create professional streams,” said Carol Bettencourt, vice president of marketing at Chyron.

PRIME Click Effects version 4.0 will be shown for the first time on the show floor. Click Effects has long been the gold standard for comprehensive venue display and device control. With this brand-new release, Click Effects now offers HTML5 control panels, untethering the operator from a physical control room and offering freedom of movement throughout the venue.

Additionally, with this release, the Click Effects administrator may define user roles and permissions, thus ensuring, for example, that game day operators do not inadvertently add or delete content from displays unless that is part of their role.

PAINT version 9.3 is being showcased for the first time at the NAB Show. PAINT is a robust telestration and replay clipping tool. With this newest version, PAINT offers automatic calibration, automatic pitch tracking, and player auto tracking.

Rounding out Chyron’s NAB Show reveals are the newest enhancements to the PRIME Platform.

This graphics system includes modules for CG graphics, branding, clips, video walls, touchscreen, edge (viewer controlled) graphics, augmented reality, switching, and automation.

Advertisement

Among the new features being shown are NDI 5 support and AWS CDI protocol I/O support, highlighting Chyron’s commitment to serving customers with solutions adaptable to any environment or workflow. Designers will appreciate the tighter integration between the design UI and the Clip Editor. Not least among the new features are enhancements aimed at fast manual playout, including additional hotkey support and keyboard shortcuts.

“Legacy Chyron products have long been known for their lightning fast playout in fast-paced live sports production,” said Mark Friedman, Chyron director of creative services. “It is great to see PRIME offering the same fantastic responsiveness in sports and other demanding production environments.”

Visitors to the Chyron booth at the NAB Show have the opportunity to explore the recently released PRIME Edge. A module of the PRIME Platform, Chyron’s flagship graphics powerhouse, EDGE offers viewer-controlled graphics, giving viewers the ability to “surf'” content without leaving the broadcast stream.