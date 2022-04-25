Aviwest announces latest updates to StreamHub

Aviwest has announced updates for StreamHub including a new web UI interface designed to create the best possible user experience.

The new 4.0 version of StreamHub is an integral workflow component of contribution solutions including the flagship PRO460, the compact RACK400, and the brand-new remote interview solution, LiveGuest.

StreamHub provides broadcasters with a scalable and tailored video solution for receiving, managing, and sharing live streams from multiple mobile transmitters via a single interface. Its new HTML5 UI dramatically helps video professionals easily and efficiently manage, monitor, and control their video transmissions through a unified view of all video feeds, including video thumbnails and detailed transmission metrics. StreamHub is available as standalone hardware appliance (1RU) and can also be deployed on any public or private cloud. A range of SaaS offerings are also available, providing fully managed cloud services with all-inclusive pricing.

“The version 4.0 release is the start of a new chapter for StreamHub,” said Ronan Poullaouec, VP Engineering, Remote and Wireless Systems. “It offers our customers the latest security enhancements, ensuring a fully secure environment and the new, intuitive UI makes daily operations even simpler than before. In addition, new support for NDI inputs and outputs opens up a whole range of capabilities for news, live video production, or live video distribution.”

StreamHub features the company’s double Emmy Award-winning SST (Safe Streams Transport) protocol, ensuring reliable video transmission over any managed or unmanaged IP network. In addition to SST, the vendor agnostic StreamHub supports a rich set of video over IP protocols (SRT, RTMP, RTSP, NDI, HLS, TS over IP), to ensure that broadcasters can receive video feeds from any PRO, AIR, and RACK transmitters, Makito X video encoders, or other third-party equipment, and distribute them to any destination.

“StreamHub is ideally suited for today’s ever-evolving live video contribution workflows and is an exciting addition to Haivision’s solution portfolio,” said Ghislain Collette, Vice President, Product Management, Haivision. “By streamlining their production workflows and optimizing costs with the StreamHub receiver, broadcasters can produce more live video content that boosts viewer engagement.”