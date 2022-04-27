AccuWeather debuts weather presentation tool, Weathershow Creator

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

AccuWeather announced a new weather presentation tool aimed at adding interactivity to weathercasts during the 2022 NAB Show.

Weathershow Creator is an all-in-one weather system, building on the legacy of AccuWeather’s StoryTeller platform, and includes advanced radar, satellite imagery, data sources and the ability to update in real-time with severe weather information. AccuWeather systems are deployed at broadcasters including Sinclair, Scripps and Nexstar, among others.

The Weathershow Creator system can stand alone or be used with existing weather systems that a local broadcaster may utilize.

The system allows multiple scenes to be displayed simultaneously allowing weathercasters to pivot between them during an on-air segment, with transitions to create a dynamic presentation.

Weathershow Creator’s capabilities include six live HD video inputs with detailed street labeling for localization and telestration tools.

The system is available to all stations and does not require a larger partnership with AccuWeather, however, the company is offering additional benefits for those who do.