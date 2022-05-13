Telemundo planning Spanish-language news streamer

NBCUniversal’s Telemundo will launch a Spanish-language news streaming service similar to its sister network’s NBC News Now offering.

Noticias Telemundo Ahora, which translates to “Telemundo News Now,” will be produced in partnership with the NBC News Now team.

Telemundo didn’t offer many details on the May 12, 2022 announcement, including a launch date.

NBC News Now is one of several news-focused streams NBCUniversal offers via both its website, mobile and smart TV apps and its streaming service Peacock.

In addition to NBC News Now, there is also Today All Day and MSNBC channel as well as “Dateline 24/7” that features, as its name suggests, a constant stream of repeats of “Dateline” true crime episodes.

There are also feeds from lifestyle brand LX plus Sky News and access to the six 24-hour regional news streams from markets where the network owns the local station.

In addition to on-demand programming and originals, Peacock also features a variety of entertainment-focused channels typically organized by genre or theme such as comedy, business, true crime or reality.

NBC News Now has grown steadily to include more hours of live programming, especially during the day and early evening hours.

Today All Day offers occasional live specials, but relies more heavily on pieced together segments from recent “Today” broadcasts plus original, taped segments mixed in, while the MSNBC channel serves up original programming, including digital versions of its weekend shows.

All of these streams include non-skippable commercial breaks.