Litepanels launches 2×1 Gemini panel light with 23,000 lux of output

Litepanels has announced an expansion of its Gemini lineup with the addition of a 2×1 LED light panel.

Litepanels’ Gemini 2×1 Hard RGBWW LED Panel is brighter than any other 2×1 panel, the company notes, delivering up to 23,000 lux @10ft/3m of output from a lightweight, compact fixture.

The double-size Gemini 2×1 Hard produces highly accurate full spectrum white light as well as RGB output and a range of creative cinematic effects, the same as the main Gemini 1×1 panel.

The 2×1 weighs 25.3 lbs (11.5kg), including yoke and integrated power supply, and has a maximum power draw of just 500W.

Twice the size of its smaller sibling, Gemini 2×1 Hard produces an output that is seven times brighter than the Gemini 1×1 Hard, creating a large volume of punchy light that can be easily softened with a range of diffusers.

“Gemini 2×1 Hard produces a greater volume of light than any other RGBWW LED panel available to gaffers and lighting designers today,” said Michael Herbert, product manager, Litepanels. “No other 2×1 LED panel is this powerful or this versatile. We have combined the latest advances in LED technology with cutting edge industrial design to push the boundaries of what is possible with LED lighting for cinema production.”

Gemini 2×1 Hard can deliver a powerful 20° beam of accurate hard white light, or seamlessly switch to a soft 100° wash with included diffusion panels. Users can control and modify without compromising on source. The output enables users to deploy a wider range diffusion or reflection tools not possible with less powerful fixtures.

With no external ballast, the lightweight fixture is quicker and safer to rig. Ultra-Light and Domed Diffusers are supplied as standard. In addition to its onboard controls, Gemini 2×1 Hard offers a range of wired and wireless control options for easy integration, including integrated DMX, CRMX, and RDM. Like other Gemini fixtures, Gemini 2×1 Hard delivers consistently accurate, flicker-free performance at any frame rate, shutter angle, or intensity with ultra-smooth dimming from 100 percent to .1 percent.

Gemini 2×1 Hard is available for purchase today from $6,300 at Litepanels authorized retailers.