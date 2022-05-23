Fox 11 L.A. doubles down on being the ‘ones’ to watch

KTTV, the Fox-owned station serving the Los Angeles market has begun airing a promo that emphasizes the broad range of programming that it offers to viewers.

The station, which brands on-air as “Fox 11” after its former analog channel (and current PSIP assignment), accompanied the promo with the tagline “The ones to watch,” which is a not-so-subtle play on the fact that its name has two “ones” in it.

The promo starts by mentioning the station’s “Good Day LA” morning newscast, as well as the network’s Saturday and Sunday football coverage of the USFL and NFL, respectively.

Other sports events mentioned include NASCAR, the World Series and the World Cup — all of which the Fox broadcast network holds broadcast rights to. It also adds on the “crème de la crème” — Super Bowl LVII “in Feb.” as the announcer puts it.

Following this, the Fox shows “The Masked Singer” and “MasterChef” are also mentioned, including their respective logos being shown on-screen.

Throughout the promo, animated “11” and renditions of the tagline, along with small floating particles and a script-style rendition of the word “one” are used extensively, before the final screen shows the tagline with the stylized “ones” text against a gradient blue background the station logo below.

Fox 11 recently debuted a studio update for its newscasts, including “Good Day.”