ABC News announces ‘Guns in America’ series

ABC News has announced a daily series called “Guns in America” that will include ongoing coverage of gun issues in the United States.

“Guns in America” is set to debut on June 7, 2022 with Amy Robach’s interview with Robb Elementary School teacher Arnulfo Reyes airing on “Good Morning America.” Select clips from the interview also aired the previous night on “ABC World News Tonight.”

ABC also announced a series of stories and guests centered around the topic to air throughout the day.

To go with the new effort, the network created a logotype along with accompanying graphics.

The core of the look is the word “Guns” in light blue, “in” set in white text inside a red box and “America” in white. Above and below this are matching blue and red line segments that feature both thick and thin portions.

In the background is the outline of the contiguous U.S. in a white hand-drawn style with faded imagery of various firearms inside of it.

The look also features smudge and scratch elements set against a faint texture.

ABC also announced plans for a “continued” presence in Uvalde, Texas, where Robb Elementary is, throughout the next year under an effort called “Uvalde: 365,” which will be staffed by its investigative unit.

ABC’s plans come on the heels of CNN announcing its own move to create a “guns in America” unit and beat within its newsroom.

Here’s a full lineup of ABC’s plans for June 7: