Bloomberg Adria launches in five languages, regions

Bloomberg Adria, a business news network serving five markets across Southeast Europe, has officially launched.

With editorial hubs in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Slovenia, the network focuses on business and financial news and is a partnership between Bloomberg and Mtel Swiss, part of Telekom Srbija.

More than 130 journalists, analysts and financial professionals will create content for the network across five languages, with the network able to tap into Bloomberg’s journalists and programming around the globe.

The partnership is similar to Bloomberg’s deal with Saudi Research and Marketing Group, which led to the launch of Asharq News in the Middle East.

Bloomberg Adria includes eight hours of live programming with content from other Bloomberg outlets filling the rest of the broadcast schedule.