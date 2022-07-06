CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ moving to NYSE

CNBC’s “Mad Money” will originate from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange beginning July 18, featuring a new set for host Jim Cramer inspired by the space with his trademark elements.

The show had broadcast from a dedicated set inside Studio C at the network’s Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey facility. Cramer, however, had often commuted between the NYSE and Secaucus for appearances on dayside programming including hosting duties on “Squawk on the Street.”

“Jim Cramer and the New York Stock Exchange are two of the most recognizable names on Wall Street,” said Mark Hoffman, CNBC Chairman. “Jim is always pushing for new and engaging ways to share his investing insights, from ‘Squawk on the Street’ in the morning to this year’s launch of the CNBC Investing Club to today’s announcement marking an exciting new chapter for the ‘Mad Money’ franchise.”

CNBC notes the set will feature unique architectural elements inspired by the NYSE and is located next to the bell podium, where the opening and closing bell is rung each trading day. Cramer’s soundboard will move to the new location along with interactive technology additions.

“The trading day is framed by the NYSE’s Opening and Closing Bells, but anyone who sees Jim come through our turnstiles in the early morning hours knows how closely he tracks the open,” said Lynn Martin, president of the NYSE. “With ‘Mad Money’ at its new home on our floor, we can’t wait to see Jim wrap the day for CNBC viewers in his peerless style from the world’s greatest financial stage.”

New motion graphics will also debut with the move featuring an updated color palette and streamlined design focused on delivering information.

As more trading moves virtual, additional space has likely been freed up on the trading floor to allow for the expansion as a permanent broadcast location. The NYSE is home to multiple dedicated broadcast spaces including sets for Cheddar and Fox Business, along with CNBC’s primary location.